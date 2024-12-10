Skip to Content

Women Veterans Focus Group

When:

Where:

Cost:

Free

Join the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System focus group for Women Veterans. We want to hear your feedback on your VA health care experience.

Topic: General VA Health Care Experience

DATE:
Every 2nd Tuesday of the month, from January 2025 to December 2025

TIME:
5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Meeting on Microsoft Teams: https://tinyurl.com/36f734z7

Your experiences matter. We’d like to hear from you.

For more information contact:
Mickiela Montoya, Outreach & Community Relations, Mickiela.Montoya@va.gov
Marissa Burgoyne, Womens Veterans Program Manager, 213-328-9015, Marissa.Burgoyne@va.gov

Other VA events

Last updated: