Women Veterans Focus Group

Join the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System focus group for Women Veterans. We want to hear your feedback on your VA health care experience.



Topic: General VA Health Care Experience



DATE:

Every 2nd Tuesday of the month, from January 2025 to December 2025



TIME:

5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.



Meeting on Microsoft Teams: https://tinyurl.com/36f734z7



Your experiences matter. We’d like to hear from you.



For more information contact:

Mickiela Montoya, Outreach & Community Relations, Mickiela.Montoya@va.gov

Marissa Burgoyne, Womens Veterans Program Manager, 213-328-9015, Marissa.Burgoyne@va.gov