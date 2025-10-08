Bunker Social
When:
No event data
Where:
Bldg. 306
11301 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA
Cost:
Free
Join Veterans and their families at Bunker Social, a weekly community event on the West LA VA Medical Center campus! You’ll find live music, free food, snacks, drinks, and camaraderie.
Free to all and no RSVP is needed, just show up between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. every Monday at Building 306 (the north campus Canteen) to join the fun.
Mon. Oct 13, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT
Mon. Oct 20, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT
Mon. Oct 27, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT
Mon. Nov 3, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT
Mon. Nov 10, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT