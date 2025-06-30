Join VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System at the annual Veteran Recreation and Wellbeing Expo! The Expo features Veteran recreation and wellbeing organizations from all over Southern California sharing the activities they do for Veterans.

This event is open to all!

Free music, food and drinks

Recreation and wellbeing activities

Free giveaways

Veteran providers and resources

Kid friendly activities

Family friendly environment

*This is an outdoor event and includes a large shaded area

*Free parking is available adjacent to the Stadium

Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/recreation-and-wellbeing-expo-for-veterans-tickets-1382781630079

