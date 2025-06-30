Recreation and Wellbeing Expo
When:
No event data
Where:
Jackie Robinson Stadium
100 Constitution Ave
Los Angeles , CA
Cost:
Free
Join VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System at the annual Veteran Recreation and Wellbeing Expo! The Expo features Veteran recreation and wellbeing organizations from all over Southern California sharing the activities they do for Veterans.
This event is open to all!
- Free music, food and drinks
- Recreation and wellbeing activities
- Free giveaways
- Veteran providers and resources
- Kid friendly activities
- Family friendly environment
*This is an outdoor event and includes a large shaded area
*Free parking is available adjacent to the Stadium
Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/recreation-and-wellbeing-expo-for-veterans-tickets-1382781630079