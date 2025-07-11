Ready to tee off with fellow Veterans? Register for the free, fun-filled Bandini Foundation 2nd Annual Club Championship!

The championship starts at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 23rd at Heroes Golf Course on the West LA VA campus. It’s open exclusively to Veterans, and the day will include meditation, awards, gift items, a golf clinic, and a free lunch.

This special event is being hosted by Heroes Golf Course and Vets Whole in One, and all skill levels are welcome! Register today at this link: https://form.jotform.com/251677018679167