Open House at the new Antelope Valley VA Clinic
When:
No event data
Where:
New Antelope Valley VA Clinic
44439 17th W
Lancaster, CA
Cost:
Free
Want to get a firsthand look at the new Antelope Valley VA Clinic before it opens at the end of August?
This is your opportunity to tour the modern, patient-centered space. It’s twice the size of the current clinic and will offer new and expanded services including a dedicated women’s health clinic, optometry, physical medicine & rehabilitation, homeless primary care, and dental.
We hope to see you there!