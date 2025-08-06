Skip to Content

Open House at the new Antelope Valley VA Clinic

New Antelope Valley VA Clinic

44439 17th W

Lancaster, CA

Free

Want to get a firsthand look at the new Antelope Valley VA Clinic before it opens at the end of August? 

This is your opportunity to tour the modern, patient-centered space. It’s twice the size of the current clinic and will offer new and expanded services including a dedicated women’s health clinic, optometry, physical medicine & rehabilitation, homeless primary care, and dental.

We hope to see you there!

