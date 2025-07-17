Homeless Outreach Services Stand Out Event

The VA Greater Los Angeles' Stand Out Event aims to provide crucial services to those who served in the United States Military. This is a joint collaboration between the VA and community partners to support Veterans living locally. The goal is to offer a one-stop hub to connect Veterans with services and support their self-sufficiency. Held bi-monthly at the VFW Post 10218 in El Monte, CA, this program ensures Veterans can receive services within their community.

Services Provided at the Stand Out Event:

- Homeless Veterans' Reintegration Program (Employment Assistance)

- Veteran Benefits Administration (Claims Assistance)

- LACO MVA, VSO (Claims Assistance)

- Homeless Virtual Health Resource Center (VA Tools & Technologies)

- Supportive Services for Veterans & Families (SSVF)

- Veterans Upward Bound (Education Preparation & Assistance)

- Veterans Peer Access Network

- VA Eligibility & Enrollment *Service providers may cancel based on availability on date of event

For more information, please contact Domonic Lopez at: Dominic.Lopez2@va.gov or 310-877-1230