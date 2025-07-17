Homeless Outreach Services Stand Out Event
When:
Where:
VFW, Veterans of Foreign Wars
11126 Ramona Blvd.
Near the intersection of Ramona Blvd. & Valley Blvd.
El Monte, CA
Cost:
Free
The VA Greater Los Angeles' Stand Out Event aims to provide crucial services to those who served in the United States Military. This is a joint collaboration between the VA and community partners to support Veterans living locally. The goal is to offer a one-stop hub to connect Veterans with services and support their self-sufficiency. Held bi-monthly at the VFW Post 10218 in El Monte, CA, this program ensures Veterans can receive services within their community.
Services Provided at the Stand Out Event:
- Homeless Veterans' Reintegration Program (Employment Assistance)
- Veteran Benefits Administration (Claims Assistance)
- LACO MVA, VSO (Claims Assistance)
- Homeless Virtual Health Resource Center (VA Tools & Technologies)
- Supportive Services for Veterans & Families (SSVF)
- Veterans Upward Bound (Education Preparation & Assistance)
- Veterans Peer Access Network
- VA Eligibility & Enrollment *Service providers may cancel based on availability on date of event
For more information, please contact Domonic Lopez at: Dominic.Lopez2@va.gov or 310-877-1230