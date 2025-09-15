You’re invited to the Stand Down, VA’s largest annual event serving unhoused and at-risk Veterans and their families.

At the Stand Down, Veterans can access housing assistance, health screenings, legal help, free clothing, pet services, VA benefits claims, and much more – all in one location!

Live music and entertainment will be ongoing throughout the day. Breakfast and lunch will also be provided for Veteran attendees.

Veterans must pre-register for the event by filling out the form at this link: https://bit.ly/StandDownRegistration. Once complete, they can email it to VHAWLA2025StandDown@va.gov, drop it off at the West LA VA Welcome Center (B402), or give it to their VA or community provider.

Service providers, please register via the links below.

VA Service Providers (non-CERS), please register to participate at this link: https://brentwoodca.finalsite.com/f/~form-uuid/2fb35034-db80-4c51-b6b3-f818638b91b2

Community Service Providers, please register to participate at this link: https://brentwoodca.finalsite.com/f/~form-uuid/9afefde4-2300-4566-8ee6-2291ef185fdd

For additional questions, please reach out to VHAWLA2025StandDown@va.gov.