Adaptive Sports Invitational

Game on! Discover what you can do with Adaptive Sports at VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System. Our dedicated rehabilitation team can adapt most sports, regardless of age, illness, or injury.

Link to Register: https://www.bwscampus.com/veteran-partnership/vcre-hours/va-adaptive-sports-2025

For more information: Call PM&RS at 310-268-3982 or Myisha Jones at 626-493-9269 or ask your PM&RS Therapist.