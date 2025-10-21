Adaptive Sports Invitational
When:
No event data
Where:
Brentwood School Veteran Center for Recreation & Education
100 S. Barrington Place
Los Angeles, CA
Cost:
Free
Game on! Discover what you can do with Adaptive Sports at VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System. Our dedicated rehabilitation team can adapt most sports, regardless of age, illness, or injury.
Link to Register: https://www.bwscampus.com/veteran-partnership/vcre-hours/va-adaptive-sports-2025
For more information: Call PM&RS at 310-268-3982 or Myisha Jones at 626-493-9269 or ask your PM&RS Therapist.
- Basketball
- Blind Soccer
- Martial Arts & Boxing
- Track & Field
- Pickleball
- Cornhole
- Table Games
- Functional Fitness
- Home Run Derby
- Golf
- Volleyball
- Aquatics
- and more!