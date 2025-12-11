Skip to Content

Home for the Holidays: A VA Family Gathering

When:

Fri. Dec 19, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Lot 7

11301 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA

Cost:

Free

Join VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System's Center for Development and Civic Engagement and the Fisher House for a Home for the Holidays: A VA Family Gathering event. 

This Holiday Season, find your Home for the Holiday’s right here on our VA Campus. Our holiday event warmly welcomes all Veterans, their families, and caregivers to a celebration filled with comfort, camaraderie, and heartfelt joy. You are family here!

Information: CDCE: & VHAWLACDCEinfo@va.gov

