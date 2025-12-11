Home for the Holidays: A VA Family Gathering
When:
Fri. Dec 19, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Lot 7
11301 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA
Cost:
Free
Join VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System's Center for Development and Civic Engagement and the Fisher House for a Home for the Holidays: A VA Family Gathering event.
This Holiday Season, find your Home for the Holiday’s right here on our VA Campus. Our holiday event warmly welcomes all Veterans, their families, and caregivers to a celebration filled with comfort, camaraderie, and heartfelt joy. You are family here!
Information: CDCE: