Skip to Content

CSUN VITA Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Service

When:

Mon. Feb 9, 2026, 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. PT

Where:

Bldg. 500, Room 1281

11301 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA

Cost:

Free

Join VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System's Center for Development and Civic Engagement for CSUN VITA Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Service appointments.

Services Offered Free to Veterans Only

  • Personal Tax Filing
  • Business Tax Filing
  • Tax Planning and Consulting

What to Bring:

  • Identification
  • Social Security Card
  • All W-2s, 1099 & 1098 forms
  • Direct Deposit Information

 

Dates: 01/26/2026, 02/09/2026, 02/23/2026, 03/09/2026, 03/23/2026 & 04/13/2026

Appointments: 9:30 AM TO 2:30PM Please schedule appointments: 818-677-3600 or csu5vita@csun.edu 

Other VA events

Last updated: 