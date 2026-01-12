CSUN VITA Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Service
When:
Mon. Feb 23, 2026, 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. PT
Where:
Bldg. 500, Room 1281
11301 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA
Cost:
Free
Join VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System's Center for Development and Civic Engagement for CSUN VITA Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Service appointments.
Services Offered Free to Veterans Only
- Personal Tax Filing
- Business Tax Filing
- Tax Planning and Consulting
What to Bring:
- Identification
- Social Security Card
- All W-2s, 1099 & 1098 forms
- Direct Deposit Information
Dates: 01/26/2026, 02/09/2026, 02/23/2026, 03/09/2026, 03/23/2026 & 04/13/2026
Appointments: 9:30 AM TO 2:30PM Please schedule appointments: 818-677-3600 or csu5vita@csun.edu