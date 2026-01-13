Peer Center One Year Anniversary Celebration

Veterans, join us in celebrating one year of the Peer Center at West LA VA! This special event will honor the incredible impact the Peer Center has had over the past year, including serving nearly 1,000 Veterans and their families, hosting more than 30 events in partnership with 10+ community organizations, and launching over a dozen regular programs for Veterans.

Join us at this fun event showcasing the many Peer Center activities, Peer Specialist hosts, and honored Veterans. Lunch will be served, too! A huge thank you to all the people and organizations who have made the Peer Center possible; it’s a true team effort.

. For more info, contact the Peer Center team at VHAWLAPeerCenter@va.gov. We hope to see you there!