Veteran Community Meetings at the Peer Center
When:
Thu. Jul 23, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Bldg. 306
11301 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA
Cost:
Free
Join our Veteran Community Meetings at the Peer Center! This is a group discussion about how we can work together to build a vibrant community at the West LA campus and beyond.
When: Once a month on Thursdays from 12-1pm
- February 26, 2026
- March 26, 2026
- April 23, 2026
- May 28, 2026
- June 25, 2026
- July 23, 2026
- August 27, 2026
- September 24, 2026
- October 22, 2026
- November 19, 2026
- December 17, 2026
For more information, contact one of our Veteran Peer Specialists at VHAWLAVAPeerCenter@va.gov