Join our Veteran Community Meetings at the Peer Center! This is a group discussion about how we can work together to build a vibrant community at the West LA campus and beyond.

When: Once a month on Thursdays from 12-1pm

February 26, 2026

March 26, 2026

April 23, 2026

May 28, 2026

June 25, 2026

July 23, 2026

August 27, 2026

September 24, 2026

October 22, 2026

November 19, 2026

December 17, 2026

For more information, contact one of our Veteran Peer Specialists at VHAWLAVAPeerCenter@va.gov