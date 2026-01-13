Skip to Content

Veteran Community Meetings at the Peer Center

When:

Thu. Dec 17, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Bldg. 306

11301 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA

Cost:

Free

Join our Veteran Community Meetings at the Peer Center! This is a group discussion about how we can work together to build a vibrant community at the West LA campus and beyond.

When: Once a month on Thursdays from 12-1pm

  • February 26, 2026
  • March 26, 2026
  • April 23, 2026
  • May 28, 2026
  • June 25, 2026
  • July 23, 2026
  • August 27, 2026
  • September 24, 2026
  • October 22, 2026
  • November 19, 2026
  • December 17, 2026

For more information, contact one of our Veteran Peer Specialists at VHAWLAVAPeerCenter@va.gov

