Chaplain Appreciation & Four Chaplains Remembrance Service

When:

Tue. Feb 3, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. PT

Where:

Chapel, 6th Floor

11301 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA

Cost:

Free

Hosted by: Chaplain Service, VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System and Fernanda Maria Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).

We invite you to join us as we honor the Four Chaplains with reflection on their legacy of faith, service, and sacrifice, and recognize those who serve as Chaplains in various capacities here at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System.

For more information, please contact the Chaplain Service at VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System:
Phone: or Ext. 53391

