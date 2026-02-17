West LA Ash Wednesday

The Lenten season begins on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 18. Times and locations are open to all Veterans, families, and staff. Please join us at the locations listed below for the imposition of ashes:

West Los Angeles Campus – Bldg. 500

8:00 a.m. – Operating Room

8:30 a.m. – Emergency Room

9:30 a.m. – 11:30 am – 2nd, 3rd, 4th, & 5th Floors

12:15 p.m. – Catholic Mass (Chapel, 6th Floor)

1:00 p.m. – 1:30 pm – Walk-in (Chapel, 6th Floor)

4:30 pm – 5:00 pm – Walk-in (Chapel, 6th Floor)



West Los Angeles Campus – Bldg. 401

9:00 a.m. – 9:20 a.m. – Reception area



West Los Angeles Campus – Bldg. 213 & 215

1:45 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – All Floors



West Los Angeles Campus – Bldg. 218

3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Hallway, Ground Floor



West Los Angeles Campus – Domiciliary Bldg. 217

3:45 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. - Room 35