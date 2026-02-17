West LA Ash Wednesday
Bldg. 500, 401, 213, 215, 218 and 217
11301 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA
Free
The Lenten season begins on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 18. Times and locations are open to all Veterans, families, and staff. Please join us at the locations listed below for the imposition of ashes:
West Los Angeles Campus – Bldg. 500
8:00 a.m. – Operating Room
8:30 a.m. – Emergency Room
9:30 a.m. – 11:30 am – 2nd, 3rd, 4th, & 5th Floors
12:15 p.m. – Catholic Mass (Chapel, 6th Floor)
1:00 p.m. – 1:30 pm – Walk-in (Chapel, 6th Floor)
4:30 pm – 5:00 pm – Walk-in (Chapel, 6th Floor)
West Los Angeles Campus – Bldg. 401
9:00 a.m. – 9:20 a.m. – Reception area
West Los Angeles Campus – Bldg. 213 & 215
1:45 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – All Floors
West Los Angeles Campus – Bldg. 218
3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Hallway, Ground Floor
West Los Angeles Campus – Domiciliary Bldg. 217
3:45 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. - Room 35