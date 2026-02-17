Skip to Content

Sepulveda Ash Wednesday

When:

Invalid date – Invalid date UTC

Where:

Bldg. 200, 10, 24 and 99

16111 Plummer Street, Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center

Sepulveda, CA

Cost:

Free

The Lenten season begins on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 18. Times and locations are open to all Veterans, families, and staff. Please join us at the locations listed below for the imposition of ashes:

Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center Campus
9:15 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. – Bldg. 200
10:15 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. - Bldg. 10, Common Area
10:45 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. – Bldg. 99
11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. – Chapel, Bldg. 24

Other VA events

Last updated: 