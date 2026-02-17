Sepulveda Ash Wednesday

The Lenten season begins on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 18. Times and locations are open to all Veterans, families, and staff. Please join us at the locations listed below for the imposition of ashes:

Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center Campus

9:15 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. – Bldg. 200

10:15 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. - Bldg. 10, Common Area

10:45 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. – Bldg. 99

11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. – Chapel, Bldg. 24