Sepulveda Ash Wednesday
Bldg. 200, 10, 24 and 99
16111 Plummer Street, Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center
Sepulveda, CA
Free
The Lenten season begins on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 18. Times and locations are open to all Veterans, families, and staff. Please join us at the locations listed below for the imposition of ashes:
Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center Campus
9:15 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. – Bldg. 200
10:15 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. - Bldg. 10, Common Area
10:45 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. – Bldg. 99
11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. – Chapel, Bldg. 24