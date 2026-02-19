Skip to Content

CalFresh Enrollment Clinic

When:

Thu. Feb 26, 2026, 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. PT

Repeats

Where:

Bldg. 500, Room 1613

11301 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA

Cost:

Free

Join us for a CalFresh Enrollment Clinic, add to  your food budget and get help putting healthy food on the table with CalFresh Program.

Tuesdays & Thursdays

Thu. Mar 5, 2026, 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. PT

Thu. Mar 12, 2026, 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. PT

Thu. Mar 19, 2026, 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. PT

Thu. Mar 26, 2026, 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. PT

