CalFresh Enrollment Clinic
When:
Thu. Feb 26, 2026, 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. PT
Where:
Bldg. 500, Room 1613
11301 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA
Cost:
Free
Join us for a CalFresh Enrollment Clinic, add to your food budget and get help putting healthy food on the table with CalFresh Program.
Tuesdays & Thursdays
Thu. Feb 26, 2026, 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. PT
Thu. Mar 5, 2026, 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. PT
Thu. Mar 12, 2026, 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. PT
Thu. Mar 19, 2026, 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. PT
Thu. Mar 26, 2026, 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. PT