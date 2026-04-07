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Campus Beautification Event

When:

Sat. Apr 25, 2026, 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. PT

Where:

Registration and Sign In Location: South side of Bldg. 218 in Parking Lot 7

11301 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA

Cost:

Free

Join VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System for a Campus Beautification Event. 

Registration and Sign In Location: 

South side of Bldg. 218 in Parking Lot 7

Planned Projects:

  • Curb painting
  • Japanese Garden Clean-up
  • Building 213 Courtyard Beautification
  • Spread mulch and add planters at Building 500
  • Disinfect Handrails & Clean Stairwells at Building 500 

GLA Partners: 

Environmental Management, CDCE, Supply Chain Management, Engineering, Occupational Safety & Health, Office of Communications, and VA Police 

For Questions and information, please contact the EMS Helpdesk at .

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