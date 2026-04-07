Campus Beautification Event
When:
Sat. Apr 25, 2026, 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. PT
Where:
Registration and Sign In Location: South side of Bldg. 218 in Parking Lot 7
11301 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA
Cost:
Free
Join VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System for a Campus Beautification Event.
Registration and Sign In Location:
South side of Bldg. 218 in Parking Lot 7
Planned Projects:
- Curb painting
- Japanese Garden Clean-up
- Building 213 Courtyard Beautification
- Spread mulch and add planters at Building 500
- Disinfect Handrails & Clean Stairwells at Building 500
GLA Partners:
Environmental Management, CDCE, Supply Chain Management, Engineering, Occupational Safety & Health, Office of Communications, and VA Police
For Questions and information, please contact the EMS Helpdesk at