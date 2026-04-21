You’re invited to a community volunteer day and workshop at the Veteran’s Garden at West LA VA this Saturday, April 25th! Come on out and lend a hand at this beautiful oasis and blossoming farm that helps feed Veterans. This month you’ll be helping plant spring and summer crops.

The guest speaker for the day is Vietnam Veteran Jerry Van, a member of the Los Angeles Chapter of Veterans for Peace and a passionate arborist with a special interest in cedar trees. Jerry will discuss planting and caring for cedar trees and their importance to the local eco-system.

We hope you’ll join us, and please spread the word!

🔗 Register here: https://www.grow-good.org/volunteer