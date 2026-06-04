Join us for the East LA Vet Fest & Car Show! A special day of appreciation, connection, and community. No registration required!

This free community celebration will feature:

• Classic Cars & Motorcycles. Trophies for Top 3, Best in Show, and Best Motorcycle (no entry fee!)

• Live music, hourly drawings, and kids’ activities

• Free dental and vision screenings for Veterans

• Medical services and veteran peer support

• Veteran Service Officer (VSO) connections and VA resources

• College and career information booth

• Local community organizations and support services

Whether you’re looking to reconnect with fellow veterans, explore benefits and programs, or simply enjoy a fun and meaningful summer event, Vet Fest is for you!