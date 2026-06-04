Skip to Content

East LA Vet Fest & Car Show

When:

Sat. Jul 11, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Parking Lot

5426 East Olympic Boulevard

Commerce, CA

Cost:

Free

For more information contact: mickiela.montoya@va.gov or lalviz@telacu.com

Join us for the East LA Vet Fest & Car Show! A special day of appreciation, connection, and community. No registration required!

This free community celebration will feature:
• Classic Cars & Motorcycles. Trophies for Top 3, Best in Show, and Best Motorcycle (no entry fee!)
• Live music, hourly drawings, and kids’ activities
• Free dental and vision screenings for Veterans 
• Medical services and veteran peer support
• Veteran Service Officer (VSO) connections and VA resources
• College and career information booth
• Local community organizations and support services

Whether you’re looking to reconnect with fellow veterans, explore benefits and programs, or simply enjoy a fun and meaningful summer event, Vet Fest is for you!

 

Other VA events

Last updated: 