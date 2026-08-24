Join us for VA’s 2nd International Symposium on Artificial Intelligence in Dentistry: Unleashing the Power of AI. The Symposium is hosted by the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System Dental Service, in collaboration VHA SimLEARN and ILEAD and supported by leading experts in artificial intelligence, digital health, academic dentistry, and industry innovators.

TRAIN Registration Link: .

Attendees will include dental clinicians, researchers, healthcare executives, technologists, educators, and policy partners. The event receives informal support from the American Academy of AI in Dentistry (AAAI‑D), which has encouraged attendance.

Program Description: The purpose of this live webinar is to provide learners with a comprehensive overview of advances in artificial intelligence across the field of dentistry. Through sessions led by international experts, participants will explore current and emerging uses of AI in diagnostics, imaging, remote monitoring, clinical workflows, large-scale practice, military dentistry, and dental education. The symposium will highlight the integration of AI-powered tools in improving patient care, enhancing safety, and supporting clinical decision-making, while also addressing challenges, ethical considerations, and future directions for AI in dental practice within both VA and in global healthcare contexts. Moderated Q&A sessions will offer attendees the chance to pose questions and interact directly with the presenters. This course carries 4.75 hours of free American Dental Association accredited CEUs.

Audience: The primary target audience consists of all dentists, hygienists, assistants, and laboratory technicians as well as dental education trainees. The secondary target audience includes any learners with an interest in artificial intelligence (AI) and/or innovation in oral health care.

Instructions for Completing Pre-Registration, Joining the Course, and Obtaining FREE CEU credits in TRAIN. Click on the link below to register before the event start time.

Joining the Virtual Course

1. Create and log into your TRAIN account:

2. Select “Your Learning” Tab (located on the top of your TRAIN Dashboard)

3. Select the Live Webinar course-title link

4. Select the Resources tab

5. Select the attachment link stating: SAVE NOW: Link to live lecture and instructions

To receive CEU credits

After attending the symposium, confirm your attendance in TRAIN and complete the course evaluation in no later than Oct 3, 2026. Your certificate will be found in the “Your Learning” tab.