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Veterans Roundtable

When:

Wed. Sep 30, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Alhambra American Legion Post #139

294 N Stoneman Avenue

Alhambra, CA

Cost:

Free

For more information contact: Mickiela.Montoya@va.gov

Share your experience • Ask questions • Help shape what comes next

We want to hear from you. Roundtable will include VA 101 benefits briefing and
Q&A session. Join us for an open conversation about your experiences, your
needs, and how VA can better serve Veterans in our communities.

RSVP NOT REQUIRED

Other VA events

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