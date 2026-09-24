Veterans Roundtable
When:
Wed. Sep 30, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Alhambra American Legion Post #139
294 N Stoneman Avenue
Alhambra, CA
Cost:
Free
For more information contact: Mickiela.Montoya@va.gov
Share your experience • Ask questions • Help shape what comes next
We want to hear from you. Roundtable will include VA 101 benefits briefing and
Q&A session. Join us for an open conversation about your experiences, your
needs, and how VA can better serve Veterans in our communities.
RSVP NOT REQUIRED