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Veterans Halloween Celebration

When:

Fri. Oct 30, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Wadsworth Theater

11301 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA

Cost:

Free

Join us for a Veterans Halloween Celebration. There will be food, costumes, and produce giveaway. Supported by Gary Sinise Foundation and Food for Health and Daughters of the American Revolution. 

*Events and giveaways are exclusively for Veterans. All VA employees are ineligible to receive or partipate. Veteran ID must be presented. 

For more information call CDCE at .

Other VA events

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