Veterans Halloween Celebration
When:
Fri. Oct 30, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Wadsworth Theater
11301 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA
Cost:
Free
Join us for a Veterans Halloween Celebration. There will be food, costumes, and produce giveaway. Supported by Gary Sinise Foundation and Food for Health and Daughters of the American Revolution.
*Events and giveaways are exclusively for Veterans. All VA employees are ineligible to receive or partipate. Veteran ID must be presented.
For more information call CDCE at