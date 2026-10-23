Complimentary Veterans Brunch
Complimentary Veterans Brunch
When:
Tue. Nov 10, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT
Where:
The Shrine Auditorium/Expo Hall
665 W Jefferson Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA
Cost:
Free
RSVP:
Required
RSVP required, space is limited.
RSVP:
RSVP: 1-
Questions or vendor info: mickiela.montoya@va.gov
Join us for the 2nd Annual Veterans Brunch, honoring Veterans Day and the Marine Corps birthday.
The Shrine Auditorium/Expo Hall, Los Angeles (free parking) Hosted by VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System with TELACU Veterans Upward Bound, Veterans Stand Together and Shriners Los Angeles, this free event will welcome more than 350 Veterans and family members, with VA and community resources on site.