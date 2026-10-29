Veterans Day Kickoff Celebration

Join us as we kick off our Veterans Day celebrations with a special event dedicated to honoring

those who served, celebrating our Veteran community, and connecting Veterans with valuable

resources, services, and support.



Santa Maria - Style BBQ Lunch , Complimentary Haircuts & Barber Services



ADDITIONAL SERVICES & ACTIVITIES

VA Healthcare Services and Resources

Veteran Housing Resources

Pet-Related Resources

Clothing and Essential Items

Live Music and Entertainment

Community Partners and Additional Resources



Supported By: Village For Vets