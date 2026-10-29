Veterans Day Kickoff Celebration
When:
Wed. Nov 4, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Lot 7
11301 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA
Cost:
Free
Join us as we kick off our Veterans Day celebrations with a special event dedicated to honoring
those who served, celebrating our Veteran community, and connecting Veterans with valuable
resources, services, and support.
Santa Maria - Style BBQ Lunch , Complimentary Haircuts & Barber Services
ADDITIONAL SERVICES & ACTIVITIES
VA Healthcare Services and Resources
Veteran Housing Resources
Pet-Related Resources
Clothing and Essential Items
Live Music and Entertainment
Community Partners and Additional Resources
Supported By: Village For Vets