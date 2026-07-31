Veteran Care Coordinators
VA Greater Los Angeles health care employees receive training in clinical care that is responsive to the unique needs of Veterans. Our trained Veteran care coordinators are fully equipped to support the health, welfare, and dignity of you and your family.
Connect with a care coordinator
Alexandra Wagner LCSW
Chief, Social Work Service
VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Phone:
Email: Alexandra.Wagner@va.gov
Chanin Santini LCSW, M.Ed, BCD
Deputy Women Veterans Program Manager
VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Phone:
Email: Chanin.Santini@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Our Veteran care coordinators can answer your questions, advocate for your right to quality care, assist with complaints or concerns you have about your care, and help you get started with any of our services. These include:
- Primary Care
- Mental health care
- Hormone therapy, in limited circumstances
- Testing, counseling, and care for HIV and sexually transmitted infections, including pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) for Veterans at risk for HIV
- Whole health and creative arts therapies
- Substance use and alcohol treatment
- Other prevention, screening, wellness, and testing services
Policies and practices to know
The care coordinator can help you get started with care or with navigating any of these issues.
Visitation: A same-sex partner, family member, friend, or other individual can be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of the patient's stay.
Definition of family: "Family" may include individual(s) not legally related to the individual. Family members include spouses, domestic partners, different-sex and same-sex significant others.
Advance directives: Veterans may designate any person as a decision-maker for care if they won't be able to make these decisions themselves. This includes same-sex partners. Advance directive agents are chosen by the Veteran and do not need to be biologically related.
Documentation in medical records: VA Greater Los Angeles maintains the confidentiality of information about sexual orientation, sexual behavior, and gender, just like any other private health information.
Changing name or sex in records: Your name in your medical record will reflect your legal name. You have the right to request that your name and sex are updated as appropriate. There are established procedures for changing your name and sex with the VA Privacy Officer.