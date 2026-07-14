Women Veteran care
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System is committed to meeting the individual needs of women Veterans by delivering the highest quality health care and to ensure timely, equitable, comprehensive health care services are provided to each woman while offering her the privacy, dignity, and sensitivity to gender-specific needs that she deserves. A women Veteran care coordinator can help you get the services you need.
Connect with a Women Veterans Program Manager (WVPM)
Deanne Manalili NP
Acting Women Veterans Program Manager
VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Phone:
Email: deannerae.manalili@va.gov
To Schedule Appointments
In person and virtual services available, please contact facility phone number to schedule appointments.
Care we provide at VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including:
Medical Services
- Gender specific care for women Veterans
- Primary care
- Gynecology
- Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
- Ultrasounds and mammograms
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Surgical services for breast care, gynecological disorders, urinary incontinence and oncology
- Maternity care
- PM&R (Physical Medicine)
- Cancer screenings
- Tobacco dependence treatment
- Nutrition and weight management
Mental Health
Management of depression, anxiety, and stress adjustment from deployment
Individual and group counseling and treatments for:
- Military sexual trauma
- Posttraumatic stress disorder
- Depression
- Parenting and caregiver issues
- Violence and abuse
- Alcohol and drug dependence
Specialty Program Referrals: Including vocational rehabilitation, job and career counseling, homeless services, and more.