Los Angeles VA Clinic - campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
From WLA
10 East to 110 North (towards Pasadena); 110 North to 101 South. Continue on 101 South; stay on the right hand side and exit on Los Angeles Street; bear right; move immediately to the left lane and turn left at Temple Street (Federal Building is on the left side). the clinic is located on the left side at 351 Temple, at the corner of Temple and Alameda Streets. From the corner of Los Angeles Street to the Clinic is approximately 200 yards. Park in the Clinic parking garage.
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Los Angeles VA Clinic
351 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Intersection: E. Temple Street and N. Alameda Street
Coordinates: 34°3'5.37"N 118°14'18.53"W