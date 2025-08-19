New State-of-the-Art Antelope Valley VA Clinic to Open in August 2025, a Month Ahead of Schedule

PRESS RELEASE

August 19, 2025

Los Angeles, CA - VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) is thrilled to announce that the new, state-of-the-art Antelope Valley VA Clinic will open on August 27, 2025, a month ahead of schedule.

The new clinic, located at 44439 17th St. W in Lancaster, provides a modern, patient-centered layout and expanded services in a convenient location, delivering world-class care to the nearly 9,000 Veterans in this important region.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing a brand new, VA-staffed and operated clinic to Veterans in the Antelope Valley,” said VAGLAHS Medical Center Director Robert Merchant. “We listened intently to what Veterans had to say and created this new space to offer the services they need most. This cutting-edge facility reflects VA’s commitment to deliver world-class care closer to home.”

To provide a firsthand look at the new clinic, VAGLAHS is hosting an open house on Saturday, August 23, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

While the current Lancaster clinic is operated by contracted staff with VA oversight, the new clinic will be fully staffed and managed by VA employees.

Through town hall meetings and numerous other forums, VA listened to Veterans in this area and acted on their feedback, designing the new clinic around their specific needs.

This 20,000 square foot facility is double the size of the current clinic and will offer new and expanded services including optometry, a dedicated women’s health clinic, physical medicine & rehabilitation services, homeless primary care, and dental services. Primary care services will be available immediately and specialty services will be phased in. The new clinic is conveniently located across the street from the Antelope Valley Medical Center and offers ample parking.

“More than 10% of our Veteran patients in the Antelope Valley area are women, and we recognized that it was critical to create a space that meets their gender-specific healthcare needs,” said Dr. Marissa Burgoyne, Women Veterans Program Manager for VAGLAHS. “Our new dedicated women’s health clinic will be located on the first floor and will offer an array of services to address their unique needs.”

The current Lancaster VA Clinic located at 340 East Avenue I, Suite 108, in Lancaster, is permanently closing on Wednesday, August 27. All appointments following that date will be held at the new location.

VAGLAHS looks forward to welcoming Antelope Valley Veterans and fulfilling its promise to put Veterans first.

For further information or inquiries, please contact our Public Affairs team at VHAGLAPublicAffairs@va.gov.