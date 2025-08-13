News releases
News releases for VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System
September 2, 2022
Clinical researchers at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, together with the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, began a phase 2 clinical trial for a first-in-class botanical drug against head and neck cancers. The drug has shown promising results as a potential therapy against such cancers.
August 17, 2022
VA secured $40.9 million in fiscal year 2021 and $38.6 million in fiscal year 2022
July 11, 2022
As part of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ efforts to end Veteran homelessness, VA executed an enhanced-use lease on June 29 with the competitively-selected principal developer, West LA Veterans Collective.
November 22, 2021
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) received 20 additional tiny shelters at its West Los Angeles campus Saturday bringing the total number of tiny shelters on the campus to 48.
October 27, 2021
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS), working with community partners, is following the final 24 Veterans in the encampment along the San Vincente fence line.
October 18, 2021
The VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) West LA Campus’s Master Plan 2022 Draft is now available for public review and comment.
October 14, 2021
The Greater Los Angeles (GLA) VA Healthcare System is aware that the LA County Sheriff has stated his intent to assess and disband the homeless encampment along the San Vincente fence line of the West Los Angeles Campus on November 1, 2021.
October 12, 2021
On Wednesday, October 6, three tiny shelters were delivered to the VA’s West Los Angeles campus and placed on asphalt pavement recently installed in anticipation of their arrival.
September 30, 2021
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) is currently transitioning a portion of the current Care, Treatment and Rehabilitative Services (CTRS) on the Grand Lawn area of the VA West LA (WLA) Campus, from tenting to tiny shelters.
January 19, 2021
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) announces the execution of a lease with Wadsworth Chapel Heritage Partners (WCHP) to fund, design, preserve, and restore the historic Wadsworth Chapel, the oldest and one of the most iconic landmarks on Wilshire Boulevard.