VA awards $2.05 million in grants for adaptive sports programs in California

PRESS RELEASE

October 13, 2026

Los Angeles, CA - The Department of Veterans Affairs awarded $2,051,859 million in grants to 10 community-based organizations in California that provide adaptive sports programs.

The Department of Veterans Affairs awarded $2,051,859 million in grants to 10 community-based organizations in California that provide adaptive sports programs.

This funding is part of $16 million in grants awarded to 91 organizations nationwide to advance adapted sports programs for Veterans and active-duty service members.

Adaptive sports programs give Veterans opportunities to build independence, well-being, and quality of life through a variety of competitive and recreational activities. These activities, such as archery, skiing, cycling, wheelchair softball, hunting, fishing, and many others, enable Veterans to rehabilitate through recreation and encourage an active and healthy lifestyle.

View the complete list of grant awardees.

“These grants strengthen community partnerships that help California Veterans thrive long after treatment ends," said VA Greater Los Angeles Medical Center Director Timothy Graham. "Together, we're creating more opportunities for Veterans with disabilities to stay active, build confidence, compete, and find connection through recreation and competition."

Since the establishment of the Adaptive Sports Grant Program, VA has awarded over $150 million to expand access to adaptive sports nationwide.