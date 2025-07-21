VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System Receives Biorepository from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

PRESS RELEASE

July 21, 2025

Los Angeles, CA - This summer, the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) will receive the Air Force Health Study: Operation Ranch Hand Biorepository from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Starting August 18, 2025, a dozen U.S. Air Force personnel will visit VAGLAHS to ensure proper transfer and storage of 178,000 biospecimens. During their 3-week visit, Air Force personnel will collaborate with the VAGLAHS research study team to showcase the extensive efforts involved in properly storing and maintaining Veteran biospecimens.

The Air Force Health Study (AFHS) enrolled over 2700 Veterans, many who were followed for 20 years. Study data has been used to evaluate adverse health effects related to exposure to Agent Orange and other military herbicides used during the Vietnam Conflict. For the past two decades, the U.S. Air Force has been responsible for housing these biospecimens. With this transfer to the VA of one of the oldest and largest biorepositories in existence, it is expected to be actively used for science as it has high value for precision medicine.

The high-value biorepository will be led locally by VAGLAHS Principal Investigator, Dr. David Beenhouwer. Dr. Beenhouwer will steward the repository moving forward as part of the VA Office of Research and Development’s (ORD) Military Exposures Research Program (MERP). This will allow Researchers across the nation to study the effects of Agent Orange and other military herbicides used during the Vietnam Conflict to improve health outcomes and understand disability benefit needs.

As 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam conflict, VAGLAHS is honored that the U.S. Air Force and Vietnam Veterans of America trust VAGLAHS to steward this invaluable biorepository. VAGLAHS will work to ensure ongoing research that benefits Vietnam War Veterans and future generations.

For more information about the VA Air Force Health Study, visit: https://www.vacsp.research.va.gov/CSPEC/Studies/INVESTD-R/Air-Force-Ranch-Hand-Study.asp

For more information about the VA ORD Military Exposures Research Program (MERP), visit: https://www.research.va.gov/isrm/amp/military_exposures.cfm

For more information about VAGLAHS Medical Research, visit: https://www.va.gov/greater-los-angeles-health-care/research/, or contact VHAWLAResearchSvc@va.gov.