VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

October 14, 2026

Los Angeles, CA - VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year

The funding is the culmination of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding project(s) for VAGLAHS in the fourth quarter of FY2026 are:

Provide Temperature Humidity Controls for SPS Areas

Repair Modernize Elevators GLAHS

Roof Replacement B10 at Sepulveda

TK - Replace Truebeam LINAC B345, room 1

TK Replace Biograph mCT Building 500 room 0081

VA obligated all the $4.8 billion that was available in FY 2026. Maintenance projects approved in the fourth quarter of FY2026 include:

$1.183 billion to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $938 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants. $560 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has: