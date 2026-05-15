VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

May 15, 2026

Los Angeles, CA - VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funding in the first quarter of the fiscal year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for VAGLAHS in the second quarter of FY2026 are:

AJP Upgrade Boiler Plant by Replacement (Seismic and Physical Security Compliance)

Construct New Parking Facilities for Police Vehicles

Correct Critical Electrical Deficiencies GLAHS

EHRM Infrastructure Upgrades – WLA, CA

Install Patient Wandering Safety System in Buildings 213, 215, 500 (WLA) and 99 (Sepulveda)

NCWI - Repair Campus Lighting

Renovate Public Restrooms GLAHS

Renovate SPS B200 and Dental Clean Room B10

TK - Replace CT B500 Room 0604

TK Replace Linear Accelerator in Building 500, Room 0687

Upgrade Server Room and Site Communication Infrastructure

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $1.064 billion. Obligation of funds includes:

$795 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $255 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $13 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has: