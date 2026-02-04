West LA VA Peer Center Celebrates First Year Serving Nearly 1,000 Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

February 4, 2026

Los Angeles, CA - The Peer Center at West Los Angeles VA Medical Center is celebrating a successful first year, serving nearly 1,000 Veterans and their family members and creating a vital resource for community and support on the rapidly evolving campus.

Located in Building 306 at West LA VA, the Peer Center is hosted by Veteran Peer Specialists and offers a warm and welcoming space where Veterans can relax, share meals, enjoy entertainment, participate in events, and connect with resources and services.

The Peer Center is a One Team partnership between VA, LA County’s Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (MVA), Veterans Peer Access Network, The Veterans Collective, Disabled American Veterans, Village for Vets, and numerous other community partners.

“The Peer Center is a remarkable place, and I’m so proud of our dedicated staff and partners for an outstanding first year of service to Veterans,” said Sally Hammitt, Interim Deputy Medical Center Director for VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System. “Peer support has a profound impact, and this center demonstrates what’s possible when Veterans are empowered to support each other in a space built on trust, belonging, and shared experience.”

In its first year of operation, the Peer Center:

Served nearly 1,000 Veterans and their family members.

Welcomed an average of 25 Veterans per day and served nearly 100 Veterans for its first-ever Thanksgiving celebration.

Hosted more than 30 special events in partnership with over 10 community organizations.

Launched more than 12 regular programs based on Veteran feedback including a women Veterans’ social group, movie nights, a writing workshop, and many more.

The Peer Center opened in January 2025 to support the growing number of Veterans living on the West LA VA campus. With 729 Veteran apartments currently open and hundreds more under construction, the Peer Center is becoming an increasingly important anchor for community and connection for Veteran residents and visitors.

Guided by the Veteran Community and a Veteran-led Steering Committee, the Peer Center is truly by Veterans, for Veterans. Those who visit regularly describe it as a place of hope, safety, care, and camaraderie. All Veterans and their families are welcome there.

“All Veterans deserve a place where they feel welcome and respected,” said MVA Director Jim Zenner. “The Peer Center removes barriers and creates connection, regardless of service era or discharge status. This first year has established a strong foundation for continued partnership and ensuring no Veteran is left behind.”

The Peer Center is located at West Los Angeles VA Medical Center, 11301 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA, 90073, Building 306 on the north campus. It’s open Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., and Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.