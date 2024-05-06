Construction Projects

WLA Construction Advisory – Storm Drain CCTV along Vandergrift and Nimitz Ave.

Area of Impact

As part of our continued effort to improve infrastructure across the West Los Angeles Campus, construction crews will be conducting CCTV work along sections of Vandergrift Ave. and Nimitz Ave. on campus to survey the Storm Drain system.



Please refer to Exhibit A for details on all affected areas:

Dates & Times of Impact

Start Construction Date – 05/06/2024

End Construction Date – 05/09/2024

CCTV Work will not close off large sections of road lanes or pedestrian sidewalks. Work will be concentrated near manholes and coned off, with flagman to direct vehicle or pedestrian traffic around the work itself. Drivers should follow crew signs and directions and proceed with caution. Pedestrians should proceed with caution while walking in surrounding sidewalk sections.

Contact(s)

If you have additional questions about this matter or require more information, please contact:

Khoa Dang Do, Healthcare Engineer

Email: Khoa.Do1@va.gov

Phone:

Gustavo Calleros, Healthcare Engineer

Email: gustavo.calleros@va.gov

Phone: