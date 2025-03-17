Disaster Resources for Employees
Team GLA, No matter what happens, we are here to support you. In the wake of the recent wildfires that swept across Los Angeles, we know many of you need assistance through the recovery process. Below is a list of critical resources available to you during this difficult time. Some are general disaster resources, while others are specific to your role as a VAGLAHS employee. These resources span many areas, from mental health support to financial assistance to help with replacing lost documents.
This list will continue to be updated regularly, so check back often. You are a critical member of our team, and your wellbeing matters. Remember, we are always stronger together.
For emergencies, dial 911 immediately.
* These resources are provided as a courtesy of VAGLAHS. These links, products, agencies or providers are NOT affiliated with VA nor should be considered as an endorsement by VA. Reference herein to any specific commercial products, process, or service by trade name, trademark, manufacturer, or otherwise, does not necessarily constitute or imply its endorsement, recommendation, or favoring by the United States Government. The views and opinions of authors expressed herein do not necessarily state or reflect those of the United States Government, and shall not be used for advertising or product endorsement purposes.
Employee Assistance Program (EAP)
As an employee, the EAP is there to support you in times of need. Resources offered to VAGLAHS employees, free of charge, include:
- Six confidential, no charge counseling sessions
- 24/7 support at
- Work-life resources and referrals
- Financial consultation
- Legal referrals
- Medical advocacy
- Personal assistant
- Life coaching
Visit your EAP website for more information on the resources offered to you, and to create an account, or scan the QR code below.
*Disaster Recovery Centers
The City and County worked closely with the state and FEMA to open Disaster Recovery Centers for Angelenos impacted by the fires. Recovery Centers support individuals with the following:
- Lost vital records (birth certificates, death certificates, driver’s licenses, social security documentation)
- Disaster relief for people with homes and businesses lost or damaged by the fire.
- Referrals for mental health counseling and other services.
- Area entry passes for Palisades residents and authorized contractors. Visit the Palisades Re-Entry site for additional information
Westside Location:
- UCLA Research Park - 10850 Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064
- Hours of Operation: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Monday – Saturday.
- Closed on Sundays.
Eastside Location:
- Altadena Disaster Recovery Center - 540 W Woodbury Rd., Altadena, CA 91001
- Hours of Operation: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Monday – Saturday.
- Closed on Sundays.
Airbnb.org Temporary Housing
- Services: Free temporary housing for wildfire evacuees in partnership with 211 LA.
Dial 2-1-1
Learn more about Airbnb’s temporary housing offerings on their website.
*Emergency Assistance Programs
American Red Cross – Los Angeles Region
- Services: Shelter, food, clothing, and emotional support.
- Contact:
Learn more about services offered by the American Red Cross on their website.
FEMA Individual Assistance
- Contact:
| TTY:
Learn more about what FEMA offers on their website.
*Animal Evacuation and Care
Pasadena Humane Society
- Services: Shelter and care for small animals.
- Contact:
Learn more about services offered on the Pasadena Humane Society website.
Los Angeles Equestrian Center
- Services: Shelter for large animals, including horses.
- Contact:
Learn more about services offered on the Los Angeles Equestrian Center website.
*Emergency Supplies and Support
Salvation Army
- Services: Relief for evacuees and first responders, including food and shelter
- Contact:
Learn more about services offered on the Salvation Army website.
World Central Kitchen
- Services: Immediate food relief in disaster zones.
Learn more about World Central Kitchen’s meal sites on their website.
Dream Center
- Services: Emergency supplies such as food, clothing, and hygiene products
- Contact:
Learn more about Dream Center's services on their website.
Friends In Deed
- Services: Support services and essential supplies
- Contact:
Learn more about Friend In Deed's services on their website.
*Financial Assistance & Support
If you are experiencing financial hardship due to the wildfires, consider the following options:
California Disaster Unemployment Assistance
- Contact: 1-
Learn more about the resources offered on the CA Disaster Unemployment website.
United Way of Greater Los Angeles (Emergency Fund)
- Contact: 1-
Learn more about the resources offered on the United Way website.
Federal Employee Education and Assistance Fund (FEEA)
- Contact: 1-
Learn more about resources offered on the FEEA website.
*Health Care & Mental Health Support
VA Greater Los Angeles Employee Health Clinic
Contact: VHAGLAEmployeeHealthTeam@va.gov
*National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Helpline
- Contact: 1-
Learn more about resources offered on the NAMI website.
*Disaster Distress Helpline
- Contact: 1-
(24/7)
Learn more about resources offered on the Disaster Distress Helpline website.
Insurance & Benefits Support
Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Federal Employee benefits:
- Contact: 1-
Learn more about the resources offered on the OPM website.
*California Department of Insurance (home & auto claims assistance):
- Contact: 1-
Visit the CDI website to learn more about claim assistance.
*FEMA Individual Assistance
- Contact:
| TTY:
Learn more about what FEMA offers on their website.
*Essential Document Replacement
If you lost important documents in a disaster, the following agencies can assist:
California DMV (Driver’s License/ID Replacement)
- Contact: 1-
Visit the DMV website to request a new driver’s license or ID.
U.S. Passport Assistance
- Contact: 1-
Visit the State Department website to request a new passport.
Social Security Administration (Card Replacement)
- Contact: 1-
Visit the Social Security Administration website to request a replacement card.
Los Angeles County Recorder (Birth & Marriage Certificates)
- Contact: 1-
Visit the LA County Record website to request vital record documents.
*Employee Support Networks
If you would like to assist fellow employees or receive support from fellow employees, explore the following resources.
*American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE)
Visit the AFGE website for more information on resources for VA employees.
- Contact your union representative for additional details.
*Local Alerts and Information
Emergency Alerts
- Sign up for real-time evacuation and safety instructions via Alert LA.
- Register for Alert LA County on their website.
Los Angeles County Emergency Information
Visit the LA County Incident Response page for up-to-date emergency information.
Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles
- Services: Connect to emergency housing, food, and more
Visit the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles website for more information on services.
LA Disaster Relief Navigator
- Services: Financial and wellness resources available.
Visit the LA Disaster Relief Navigator website to create a personalized disaster action plan.
LA County Recovers
- Services: Right of Entry, Permit Information, Debris Removal, Needs Assessment Survey
Learn more about services offered at the LA County Recovers website.
CA.GOV
- Services: Help and info for people affected by the wildfires
Learn more about recovery services at the CA.gov website.
*Other Disaster Resources
EmergencyRV Shelter
- Services: EmergencyRV provides urgently needed shelter to first responders and victims of wildfires or other natural disasters.
- Email: EmergencyRV20@gmail.com
For more information on the program, visit the Emergency RV website.
Military OneSource
- Services: Support for military families impacted by emergencies.
- Contact:
Learn more about services offered by Military OneSource on their website.
Air Force Aid Society (AFAS)
- Services: Financial assistance and emergency support for Air Force members.
- Contact:
Learn more about services offered by AFAS on their website.
Small Business Administration (SBA) Disaster Assistance
- Services: Low-interest disaster loans to help homeowners, renters, and businesses of all sizes recover from declared disasters.
Visit the SBA website for more information on disaster assistance loans.
Living Spaces Fire Relief Program
- Services: Free mattress set for fire victims.
Visit the Living Spaces website for more information on how to receive a free mattress.
Tragedy Assistance Programs for Survivors (TAPS)
- Services: Providing compassionate care and comprehensive resources to all those grieving a death in the military or veteran community.
Learn more about services offered for survivors on the TAPS website.
IRS
- Services: California wildfire victims qualify for tax relief.