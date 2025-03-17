Disaster Resources for Veterans
Veterans, we are here for you. In the wake of the devastating wildfires that swept through Los Angeles, VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) is here to support you with both your immediate needs and your long-term recovery. Below is a list of critical resources available to you. This list will continue to be updated regularly, so please check back often.
For emergencies, dial 911 immediately.
You can also visit VA’s national Disaster Help website for a full list of updates and information.
* These resources are provided as a courtesy of VAGLAHS. These links, products, agencies or providers are NOT affiliated with VA nor should be considered as an endorsement by VA. Reference herein to any specific commercial products, process, or service by trade name, trademark, manufacturer, or otherwise, does not necessarily constitute or imply its endorsement, recommendation, or favoring by the United States Government. The views and opinions of authors expressed herein do not necessarily state or reflect those of the United States Government, and shall not be used for advertising or product endorsement purposes.
Veterans Crisis Line
Free, 24/7, confidential support is a phone call or a click away. The Veterans Crisis Line can help even if you’re not enrolled in VA benefits or health care.
- Dial 988, then press 1
- Text 838255
- Chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net
- Support for deaf and hard of hearing: 1-
*Disaster Recovery Centers
The City and County worked closely with the state and FEMA to open Disaster Recovery Centers for Angelenos impacted by the fires. Recovery Centers support individuals with the following:
- Lost vital records (birth certificates, death certificates, driver’s licenses, social security documentation)
- Disaster relief for people with homes and businesses lost or damaged by the fire.
- Referrals for mental health counseling and other services.
- Area entry passes for Palisades residents and authorized contractors. Visit the Palisades Re-Entry site for additional information
Westside Location:
- UCLA Research Park - 10850 Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064
- Hours of Operation: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Monday – Saturday.
- Closed on Sundays.
Eastside Location:
- Altadena Disaster Recovery Center - 540 W Woodbury Rd., Altadena, CA 91001
- Hours of Operation: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Monday – Saturday.
- Closed on Sundays.
Airbnb.org Temporary Housing
- Services: Free temporary housing for wildfire evacuees in partnership with 211 LA.
Dial 2-1-1
Learn more about Airbnb’s temporary housing offerings on their website.
American Red Cross Shelters
*Emergency Assistance Programs
American Red Cross – Los Angeles Region
- Services: Shelter, food, clothing, and emotional support.
- Contact:
Learn more about services offered by the American Red Cross on their website.
FEMA Individual Assistance
- Contact:
| TTY:
Learn more about what FEMA offers on their website.
*Animal Evacuation and Care
Pasadena Humane Society
- Services: Shelter and care for small animals.
- Contact:
Learn more about services offered on the Pasadena Humane Society website.
Los Angeles Equestrian Center
- Services: Shelter for large animals, including horses.
- Contact:
Learn more about services offered on the Los Angeles Equestrian Center website.
*Emergency Supplies and Support
Salvation Army
- Services: Relief for evacuees and first responders, including food and shelter
- Contact:
Learn more about services offered on the Salvation Army website.
World Central Kitchen
- Services: Immediate food relief in disaster zones.
Learn more about World Central Kitchen’s meal sites on their website.
Dream Center
- Services: Emergency supplies such as food, clothing, and hygiene products
- Contact:
Learn more about Dream Center's services on their website.
Friends In Deed
- Services: Support services and essential supplies
- Contact:
Learn more about Friend In Deed's services on their website.
Assistance with VA Programs
Contact VA Directly
For general VA-related questions, contact:
- MyVA411 (24/7): 1-
- Ask VA: Ask.VA.gov
For Support with Health Care
If you’re enrolled in VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) and have been affected by a disaster:
- VA may already be reaching out to check on you and offer support.
- If we haven't contacted you, call your nearest VA medical center and ask for a Patient Advocate.
- Visit our location-finding tool to find a VA location or in-network community care provider. For same-day care for minor illnesses or injuries, select Urgent care for facility type.
For Emergency Pharmacy Help
If a disaster disrupts your access to medications, VA may deploy mobile pharmacy units to provide prescriptions, oxygen tanks, and medical equipment.
You can reach the VA Health Benefits Hotline (Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. ET) at 1-
If phone lines are down, you can also use My HealtheVet to:
- Request prescription refills
- Message your provider securely
- Access medical records
- Register today and opt-in for Secure Messaging notifications.
For Veteran Caregiver Support
- VA Caregiver Support Line: 1-
For more information on what VA offers to caregivers, visit the VA Caregiver Support Program website.
VA also offers a disaster preparedness toolkit for caregivers.
For CHAMPVA Beneficiaries
If you use CHAMPVA, you can refill Meds by Mail prescriptions at a local pharmacy during a disaster. Contact your primary care doctor to call in your refill.
For VA Benefits & Compensation Assistance
If a disaster disrupts your benefit payments, contact:
VA National Call Center: 1-
- VA encourages 90-day pauses on mortgage foreclosures and waives late fees for affected Veterans. Visit the VA Home Loans page for more information.
- If your school temporarily closes due to a disaster, GI Bill benefits may continue. Call 1-
for assistance.
- Displaced Veterans in VA employment programs may qualify for two extra months of Employee Adjustment Allowance (EAA). Contact your local VA Regional Office to speak with a VR&E Specialist.
- The VA Specially Adapted Housing Program may help with home repairs after a disaster (following FEMA/insurance claims). Call 1-
.
- If you lost an adapted automobile due to a disaster, VA may assist after insurance. Contact 1-
.
For Issues with Mail Delays
If mail delays prevent you from submitting claims, VA will not penalize you. Upload documents online through your VA.gov account.
For Life Insurance Support
If you're affected by a natural disaster, VA may:
- Approve instant policy loans online
- Process claims & payments same day
VA Insurance Support:
Office of Servicemembers' Group Life Insurance (OSGLI):
Contact:
For VA Home Loan Issues
Visit the VA home loan guidance page to learn more about VA’s steps for borrowers affected by a natural disaster.
For Other Veteran-Specific Disaster Resources
Visit DisasterAssistance.gov for more information about resources available to Veterans.
*Local Alerts and Information
Emergency Alerts
Sign up for real-time evacuation and safety instructions via Alert LA.
Register for Alert LA County on their website.
Los Angeles County Emergency Information
Visit the LA County Incident Response page for up-to-date emergency information.
Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles
- Services: Connect to emergency housing, food, and more
Visit the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles website for more information on services.
LA Disaster Relief Navigator
- Services: Financial and wellness resources available.
Visit the LA Disaster Relief Navigator website to create a personalized disaster action plan.
LA County Recovers
- Services: Right of entry, permit information, debris removal, needs assessment survey
Learn more about services offered at the LA County Recovers website.
CA.GOV
- Services: Help and info for people affected by the wildfires
Learn more about recovery services at the CA.gov website.
*Other Disaster Resources
EmergencyRV Shelter
- Services: EmergencyRV provides urgently needed shelter to first responders and victims of wildfires or other natural disasters.
- Email: EmergencyRV20@gmail.com
For more information on the program, visit the Emergency RV website.
Military OneSource
- Services: Support for military families impacted by emergencies.
- Contact:
Learn more about services offered by Military OneSource on their website.
Air Force Aid Society (AFAS)
- Services: Financial assistance and emergency support for Air Force members.
- Contact:
Learn more about services offered by AFAS on their website.
Small Business Administration (SBA) Disaster Assistance
- Services: Low-interest disaster loans to help homeowners, renters, and businesses of all sizes recover from declared disasters.
Visit the SBA website for more information on disaster assistance loans.
Living Spaces Fire Relief Program
- Services: Free mattress set for fire victims.
Visit the Living Spaces website for more information on how to receive a free mattress.
Tragedy Assistance Programs for Survivors (TAPS)
- Services: Providing compassionate care and comprehensive resources to all those grieving a death in the military or veteran community.
Learn more about services offered for survivors on the TAPS website.
IRS
- Services: California wildfire victims qualify for tax relief
Learn more about tax relief on the IRS website.
Avoiding Disaster-Related Fraud
Scammers often target Veterans during disasters. Be aware of:
- Fake charities & emergency loans
- Imposters claiming to be VA or disaster response officials
Report fraud: