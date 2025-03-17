Disaster Resources for Veterans

For emergencies, dial 911 immediately.

You can also visit VA’s national Disaster Help website for a full list of updates and information.

* These resources are provided as a courtesy of VAGLAHS. These links, products, agencies or providers are NOT affiliated with VA nor should be considered as an endorsement by VA. Reference herein to any specific commercial products, process, or service by trade name, trademark, manufacturer, or otherwise, does not necessarily constitute or imply its endorsement, recommendation, or favoring by the United States Government. The views and opinions of authors expressed herein do not necessarily state or reflect those of the United States Government, and shall not be used for advertising or product endorsement purposes.

Veterans Crisis Line

Free, 24/7, confidential support is a phone call or a click away. The Veterans Crisis Line can help even if you’re not enrolled in VA benefits or health care.

Dial 988 , then press 1

, then press Text 838255

Chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net

Support for deaf and hard of hearing: 1-

*Disaster Recovery Centers

The City and County worked closely with the state and FEMA to open Disaster Recovery Centers for Angelenos impacted by the fires. Recovery Centers support individuals with the following:

Lost vital records (birth certificates, death certificates, driver’s licenses, social security documentation)

Disaster relief for people with homes and businesses lost or damaged by the fire.

Referrals for mental health counseling and other services.

Area entry passes for Palisades residents and authorized contractors. Visit the Palisades Re-Entry site for additional information

Westside Location:

UCLA Research Park - 10850 Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064 Hours of Operation: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Monday – Saturday. Closed on Sundays.



Eastside Location:

Altadena Disaster Recovery Center - 540 W Woodbury Rd., Altadena, CA 91001 Hours of Operation: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Monday – Saturday. Closed on Sundays.



Airbnb.org Temporary Housing

Services: Free temporary housing for wildfire evacuees in partnership with 211 LA.

Dial 2-1-1

Learn more about Airbnb’s temporary housing offerings on their website.

American Red Cross Shelters

Find American Red Cross shelters on their website.