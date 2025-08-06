Skip to Content

Outreach

Our Outreach team is dedicated to connecting Veterans, service members, families, and communities throughout greater Los Angeles. We bring resources, benefits, and programs directly to Veterans in their own neighborhoods, empowering them to thrive.

The Team

Mickiela Montonya headshot

Mickiela Montoya

Outreach Coordinator

VA Greater Los Angeles health care

Email: mickiela.montoya@va.gov

Calvin Payne headshot

Calvin Payne

Community Relations Specialist

VA Greater Los Angeles health care

Email: calvin.payne@va.gov

VA Car Show

Open House Events

Our Open House events bring resources directly to Veterans at our outpatient clinics throughout greater Los Angeles.  These serve as a one stop shop for Veterans to access all VA benefits, with the Veterans Benefits Administration and the National Cemetery Association on site. In addition, we partner with local Veteran Service Organizations, Veteran-centered nonprofits and other community groups. 

For more information or if you’re interested in participating, please email us at vhaglaoutreach@va.gov.

VA 101 Events

Our VA 101 events are crash courses on all the VA benefits options available to Veterans. Our mission is to provide the critical information Veterans need to get connected to the many resources they’ve earned and deserve. We bring these sessions to all outpatient clinics to reach Veterans across Greater Los Angeles. 

For more information or if you have any questions, please contact us at vhaglaoutreach@va.gov.

Women Veterans Focus Group

Your experiences matter. We’d like to hear from you.

Join the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System focus group for Women Veterans. We want to hear your feedback on your VA health care experience. These events are held every 2nd Tuesday of the month, from January 2025 to December 2025,  5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. virtually on Microsoft Teams:

 https://tinyurl.com/36f734z7

For more information contact:
Mickiela Montoya, Outreach & Community Relations, Mickiela.Montoya@va.gov
Marissa Burgoyne, Womens Veterans Program Manager, Marissa.Burgoyne@va.gov

Contact Outreach

We are honored to serve and are always looking to create new partnerships to bring resources to Veterans in their own communities. Please do not hesitate to reach out. 

If you are an organization who wishes to get involved in our events, have us attend your event, or otherwise collaborate with us, please contact us at vhaglaoutreach@va.gov.

