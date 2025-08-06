Our Open House events bring resources directly to Veterans at our outpatient clinics throughout greater Los Angeles. These serve as a one stop shop for Veterans to access all VA benefits, with the Veterans Benefits Administration and the National Cemetery Association on site. In addition, we partner with local Veteran Service Organizations, Veteran-centered nonprofits and other community groups.

For more information or if you’re interested in participating, please email us at vhaglaoutreach@va.gov.