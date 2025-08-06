Outreach
Our Outreach team is dedicated to connecting Veterans, service members, families, and communities throughout greater Los Angeles. We bring resources, benefits, and programs directly to Veterans in their own neighborhoods, empowering them to thrive.
The Team
Mickiela Montoya
Outreach Coordinator
VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Email: mickiela.montoya@va.gov
Calvin Payne
Community Relations Specialist
VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Email: calvin.payne@va.gov
Open House Events
Our Open House events bring resources directly to Veterans at our outpatient clinics throughout greater Los Angeles. These serve as a one stop shop for Veterans to access all VA benefits, with the Veterans Benefits Administration and the National Cemetery Association on site. In addition, we partner with local Veteran Service Organizations, Veteran-centered nonprofits and other community groups.
For more information or if you’re interested in participating, please email us at vhaglaoutreach@va.gov.
VA 101 Events
Our VA 101 events are crash courses on all the VA benefits options available to Veterans. Our mission is to provide the critical information Veterans need to get connected to the many resources they’ve earned and deserve. We bring these sessions to all outpatient clinics to reach Veterans across Greater Los Angeles.
For more information or if you have any questions, please contact us at vhaglaoutreach@va.gov.
Women Veterans Focus Group
Your experiences matter. We’d like to hear from you.
Join the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System focus group for Women Veterans. We want to hear your feedback on your VA health care experience. These events are held every 2nd Tuesday of the month, from January 2025 to December 2025, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. virtually on Microsoft Teams:
https://tinyurl.com/36f734z7
For more information contact:
Mickiela Montoya, Outreach & Community Relations, Mickiela.Montoya@va.gov
Marissa Burgoyne, Womens Veterans Program Manager,
Contact Outreach
We are honored to serve and are always looking to create new partnerships to bring resources to Veterans in their own communities. Please do not hesitate to reach out.
If you are an organization who wishes to get involved in our events, have us attend your event, or otherwise collaborate with us, please contact us at vhaglaoutreach@va.gov.