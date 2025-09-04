Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System
Email:
Attn: FOIA Officer
11301 Wilshire Blvd. Building 218, Room 8
Los Angeles, CA 90073
Phone:
Additional FOIA request information
Review VA’s requirements for a FOIA request, including sample requests.
See the VA FOIA Library, which publishes commonly requested records.
If you don’t know where the records you are requesting are maintained, submit your request to vacofoiaservice@va.gov instead of VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System.
For a VAPD Police Request Form, please email VHAWLAFOIAinbox@va.gov.