Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Requesting records maintained by VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System

Email: 

VHAGLAFOIAInbox@va.gov

Mail:

Attn: FOIA Officer
11301 Wilshire Blvd. Building 218, Room 8 
Los Angeles, CA 90073

Phone: 

310-478-3711, ext. 46878

Additional FOIA request information

