The Peer Center
The Peer Center is now open on the West LA VA campus! Come join us!
This community hub, hosted by friendly Veteran Peer Specialists, is a warm and welcoming place designed for Veterans, by Veterans.
At the Peer Center, you can:
- Hang out, relax, and connect with other Veterans.
- Cook and share meals in the on-site kitchen.
- Watch sports, movies, and other entertainment.
- Participate in events and activities.
- Play games.
- Get one-on-one help navigating VA services, local resources, and technology.
- And much more!
ALL Veterans – regardless of discharge status, service length, or era – are welcome here! Family members, too!
The Peer Center is a One Team partnership between VA, LA County Department of Military & Veterans Affairs, Veteran Peer Access Network (VPAN), The Veterans Collective, Disabled American Veterans, Village for Vets, and many others. The Peer Center follows evidence-based peer support practices to build community and connect Veterans to resources and services.
Together, we are committed to fostering a vibrant Veteran community at the West LA VA campus and beyond.
Have questions about the Peer Center or interested in holding an event here? Please email VHAGLAMasterPlan@va.gov.
Hours:
Monday, Tuesday & Friday
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Wednesday & Thursday
10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Location:
West Los Angeles VA Medical Center
B306, north campus (next to the canteen)
11301 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90073
For a Google map of the location, click here.