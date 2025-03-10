Skip to Content

The Peer Center is now open on the West LA VA campus! Come join us!

The Peer Center photo collage

This community hub, hosted by friendly Veteran Peer Specialists, is a warm and welcoming place designed for Veterans, by Veterans. 

At the Peer Center, you can:

  • Hang out, relax, and connect with other Veterans.
  • Cook and share meals in the on-site kitchen.
  • Watch sports, movies, and other entertainment.
  • Participate in events and activities. 
  • Play games.
  • Get one-on-one help navigating VA services, local resources, and technology.
  • And much more! 

ALL Veterans – regardless of discharge status, service length, or era – are welcome here! Family members, too!

Photos of inside the Peer Center

The Peer Center is a One Team partnership between VA, LA County Department of Military & Veterans Affairs, Veteran Peer Access Network (VPAN), The Veterans Collective, Disabled American Veterans, Village for Vets, and many others. The Peer Center follows evidence-based peer support practices to build community and connect Veterans to resources and services.

Together, we are committed to fostering a vibrant Veteran community at the West LA VA campus and beyond.

Have questions about the Peer Center or interested in holding an event here? Please email VHAGLAMasterPlan@va.gov.

Hours:

Monday, Tuesday & Friday

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Wednesday & Thursday

10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Location:

West Los Angeles VA Medical Center 

B306, north campus (next to the canteen) 

11301 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90073

For a Google map of the location, click here.

Map to the Peer Center Building 306

