This community hub, hosted by friendly Veteran Peer Specialists, is a warm and welcoming place designed for Veterans, by Veterans.

At the Peer Center, you can:

Hang out, relax, and connect with other Veterans.

Cook and share meals in the on-site kitchen.

Watch sports, movies, and other entertainment.

Participate in events and activities.

Play games.

Get one-on-one help navigating VA services, local resources, and technology.

And much more!

ALL Veterans – regardless of discharge status, service length, or era – are welcome here! Family members, too!