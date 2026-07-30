IBC Minutes

Members Present

Fredricka Martin, PhD, Chair (Voting)

Muhammad T. Bashir, MD, Co-Vice Chair (Voting)

Yasutada Akiba, MD, PhD, Research Scientist (Voting)

Ella Bronstein, Community Representative (Voting)

Yuxin E. Li, MD, PhD, Research Scientist/Clinician (Voting)

James Matsunaga, PhD, Research Scientist (Voting)

Erika Miller, Community Representative (Voting)

Agnes K. Nagy, PhD, Research Scientist (Voting)

Alternate Members Present

Bischoff, David, PhD, Voting Alternate for Noah Gross

Members Absent

Noor M. Alam, PhD, Co-Vice Chair (Voting)

Noah Gross, PhD, Research Biosafety Officer (RBSO) (Ex-Officio, Voting)

Xiaoyan Ren, MD, PhD, Research Scientist (Voting)

Mark Sitek, MS, Radiation Safety Officer (Ex-Officio, Voting)

Ben Spivey, Chief, Safety & Emergency Management (Ex-Officio, Voting)

Alternate Members Absent

Natalie Farnham, Industrial Hygiene, Voting Alternate for Ben Spivey

Non-Members Present

SRS Manager

IACUC Liaison

RCO

MR, Research Administration

MS, Industrial Hygiene

I. Call to Order: Dr. Martin called the meeting to order on February 11, 2026, at 1:51 p.m. There were 9 voting members present, meeting the quorum requirement of 7.

II. Chair’s Report

A. IBC Approval Length: The NIH Guidelines for Research Involving Recombinant or Synthetic Nucleic Acid Molecules do not specify the length of IBC approval and have left it for the local IBC to decide. Members discussed a one-year approval where the IBC application is submitted yearly with the annual continuation form. Some members felt there was no need to submit it annually because the content in the application typically does not change from year to year. If there were changes, amendments would be submitted. Because of this, it was more appropriate to have a three-year approval period. One concern with reviewing the IBC application every three-years was keeping track of high-risk studies. The solution was to approve IBC applications for three years, except for studies with dual use screening. Dual use screening studies will be approved for one year and reviewed annually.

The IBC application will be required for new IBC applications, 3rd-year resubmissions, annually for dual-use studies and for amendments that affect the IBC status of the protocol.

Motion: Moved and seconded to approve IBC applications for three years except for those that contain dual-use screening which will be approved annually. 9 yes, 0 no, 10 abstentions. Motion Carried.

B. IBC Screening Form: The Chair will develop an IBC screening form that will be used to determine if a protocol will require an IBC review.

C. Animal Experiments Table: An animal experiment table outlining the NIH Guidelines for transgenic animals has been uploaded into IRBNet. The table is an useful guide to determine the appropriate NIH Guidelines Section for various transgenic animals.

III. Adjournment: The meeting was adjourned at 2:15 PM.