Our Research

To accomplish our mission, we host research within Clinical Science, Biomedical Laboratory, Health Services, and Rehabilitation Research fields which:

Fosters diagnosis, treatments, and curing disease;

Translates original interventions to real-time clinical medicine;

Develops efficient and effective mechanisms of delivery of care; and

Creates an environment where healthcare encounters are transformed into research opportunities.

Research Service has accomplished Investigators and research staff at the West Los Angeles and Sepulveda campuses of GLA and thus Research Service is handled administratively from both campuses.

If you are interested in participating in a research study, please review the specific Veteran-centric research that is currently ongoing at GLA listed below and contact:

Investigator Services VHAWLAResearchSvc@va.gov, Call 310-268-4754

All GLA IRB Submissions are administered within the IRBNet Portal. Forms, guidance documents, and resources for assisting research teams with IRBNet submissions are available within IRBNet. For more information, see the IRBNet Guidance page.