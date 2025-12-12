Research Awards and Impacts
VAGLAHS is home to many outstanding researchers whose contributions span a wide range of disciplines, with a common commitment to excellence, collaboration, and service. We are honored to recognize a distinguished group of clinicians, allied health researchers and scientists whose groundbreaking work continues to shape the future of health care for Veterans. These awardees have demonstrated exceptional dedication to advancing scientific knowledge, improving clinical practices, and driving innovations that directly enhance the lives of those who have served our nation.
Career Development Awards
- Samuel Abplanalp, MD, Schizophrenia (Social Disconnection)
- Eric Apaydin, PhD, MPP, Provider Burnout
- Jihane Benhammou, MD, Cancer (Liver)
- Gwendolyn Carlson, PhD, Stress Disorders (PTSD)
- Lauren Catalano, PhD, Schizophrenia (Social Motivation)
- Melissa Chinchilla, PhD, Homelessness
- Nichole Goodsmith, Women’s Health and Serious Mental Illness
- Taylor Harris, PhD, Homelessness
- Michael Hsu, MD, Homelessness
- Dan Ly, MD, PhD, Diabetes
- Kunal Patel, MD, Cancer (Brain)
- Ramin Salehi-Rad, MD, Cancer (Immunology)
- Benjamin Seligman, MD, Immunology (Influenza)
- Evan Shannon, MD, Homelessness
- Shilpa Sharma, MD, Cardiology and Nephrology
- Luca Valle, MD, Cancer (Prostate)
- Julie Wu, MD, Cancer (Lung)
- Jonathan Yahalom, PhD, Military Trauma
- Yvonne Yang, MD, Schizophrenia
Research Career Scientist Awards
Research Career Scientist Awards provide career track and salary support for outstanding non-clinician scientists who have shown their commitment to VA research through scientific productivity, committee participation, teaching and mentoring, and other important research-related activities in areas of high relevance to the VHA healthcare system in fulfillment of its mission.
Research Career Scientists
- Yang K. Xiang, PhD, 2025, Cardiovascular Disease
- Stephanie Taylor, PhD, 2023, Complementary & Integrative Health
- Alison B. Hamilton, PhD, MPH, 2021, Women Veterans’ Health (Access to Care)
- Nicholas Brecha, PhD, 2020, Sensory Loss (Vision)
Senior Research Career Scientists
- Anna Gukovskaya, MD, 2021, Pancreatitis
- Jerome M. Siegel, MD, 2020, Sleep Disorders
- Elizabeth M. Yano, PhD, MSHS, 2019, Women Veterans’ Health
- Hideakazu Tsukamoto, MD, 2018, Liver Disease (Alcohol Use)
Undersecretary’s Award in Health Services Research
The VA Undersecretary Award in Health Services Research for Outstanding Achievement in Health Systems Research is the highest honor for VA health services researchers who contribute to a major improvement in the quality of Veterans' health care or has added significantly to the understanding of factors that affect the health of America's Veterans.