Sepulveda VA Medical Center - campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
From West Los Angeles
Interstate 405 North to Nordhoff. From the off-ramp, turn left onto Nordhoff and go under the freeway. Turn right onto Haskell; left onto Plummer. Facility will be on the right side.
From Ventura
U.S. Route 101 south to I-405 north
Exit at Nordhoff
Left on Nordhoff
Turn Right on Haskell
Take Haskell to Plummer
Left on Plummer
Entrance to the Medical Center is on the right
Go up the hill and park in Parking Lot A
From Bakersfield
Take State Route 99 or I-5 south to I-405
Exit at Devonshire
Right on Devonshire
Left on Haskell
Take Haskell to Plummer
Right on Plummer
Entrance to the Medical Center is on your right
Go up the hill and park in Parking Lot A
From Ridgecrest/Palmdale
Take State Route 14 south to I-5 to I-405
Exit at Devonshire
Left on Haskell
Take Haskell to Plummer
Right on Plummer
Entrance to the Medical Center is on the right
Go up the hill and park in Parking Lot A
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Sepulveda VA Medical Center
16111 Plummer Street
Los Angeles, CA 91343
Intersection: Plummer Street and Audie Murphy Drive
Coordinates: 34°14'34.52"N 118°28'59.70"W