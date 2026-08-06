Dr. Boccio joins VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System from James J. Peters Bronx VA, where he serves as the Chief of Pharmacy Services. Dr. Boccio graduated from Long Island University in 2010 with his PharmD. During his 15-year career in Pharmacy and Management, he has cultivated and implemented successful practices within pharmacy operations. His focus is to improve the quality and service in patient care, while fostering a dynamic and interdisciplinary workplace environment. He has spent his entire career in public health with prior roles as Associate Director of Pharmacy in Correctional Health on Rikers Island and at Bellevue Hospital in New York City. He is currently enrolled in the 2026 Health Care Leadership Development Program.