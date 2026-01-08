Ebinehita Frodin

Ms. Frodin joins VAGLAHS from VHA Central Office, Office of Primary Care (11PC), where she serves as the Assistant Director, Business Operations. In this capacity she oversaw program operations, financial management, and oversight of human resource and manpower matters. Ms. Frodin developed organizational strategy and worked with senior VA leaders to advance the mission of the agency and more importantly, improve access and enhance patient experience for Veterans.

Ms. Frodin previously served as the Chief, Health Administration Service, for VA Long Beach Healthcare System. In this role Ms. Frodin was responsible for patient scheduling operations and administration for health care services in Los Angeles and Orange counties, including the Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center in Long Beach and 7 community-based outpatient clinics in Gardena, Laguna Hills, Long Beach, Placentia, Santa Fe Springs, and Santa Ana. She brings extensive knowledge in process & performance improvement, program management, and lean tools with a drive to deliver quality results effectively and efficiently.

Ms. Frodin began her VA career in 2012 as a Pathways intern. She assumed positions of increasing responsibility, including Administrative Officer for both the Supply Chain Service and Medicine Health Care Group and Health System Specialist for the Associate Director, Patient Care Services (ADPCS).

Ms. Frodin received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Biological Science from University of California, Irvine and holds a Master’s in Health Administration from Cal State University, Long Beach. Ms. Frodin is a graduate of VHA’s Health Care Leadership Development Program (HCLDP) and Leadership Development Institute (LDI). She is also a graduate of the Excellence in Government Fellows program at the Partnership for Public Service. She has served on the board for Women in Health Administration (WHA) of Southern California and is a member of National Association of Health Services Executives (NAHSE).